Google is reportedly working on bringing a dedicated Gemini extension for Spotify

Google already has a YouTube Music Gemini extension that lets you directly play songs using the platform. Now, there's a report that Google is working on a dedicated Gemini extension for popular music streaming platform Spotify.

This would give another option for music lovers to stream music from. In a fresh APK Teardown post, some evidence of the Spotify extension has been spotted in the latest Google app version 15.30.27.29. According to the description of the extension, the Spotify Gemini extension will allow playing both podcasts and music.

When asked to play music via Spotify, the Gemini assistant briefly shows the YouTube Music info card. But after processing is complete, the song is played through the Spotify app. Additionally, the chatbot can play music via Spotify in the background without launching the app.

This extension is still in the works, and it hasn't been rolled out to the general public. Moreover, no confirmed date for the launch of this Spotify Gemini extension has been revealed.

Recently, Spotify brought back the option to view lyrics for free users after facing severe backlash. Notably, a few months ago, Spotify locked lyrics behind a paywall and asked users to pay for a Premium subscription to view lyrics.

It was assumed that Spotify took this decision to push its customers to buy a subscription. Spotify recently hiked the prices of its subscription, with its basic plan starting at $11/month in the US.

However, users can now view lyrics with their free accounts on the Spotify platform. Moreover, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has also announced that the music streaming giant is working on a new Deluxe plan. The Deluxe plan will offer enhanced controls, features, and higher audio quality than the Premium plan. The company is aiming to launch the Deluxe plan at a price point of $17-$18.

Source and image: Android Authority