The OnePlus 10T will not have an alert slider or Hasselblad camera branding

The OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10T will launch on August 3, but news about the upcoming flagship has started to trickle down. It appears that the handset won't be feature two key specifications, those being an alert slider and a Hasselblad-branded camera system.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus' chief designer Hope Liu explained the reasons behind the omissions. The alert slider usually features prominently on OnePlus handsets as a way to quickly put your phone on vibrate or silent without using the screen. However, it is being axed in the OnePlus 10T in order to make enough internal space for "high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal".

While the alert slider appears to be quite small on the exterior, Liu noted that it takes up 30mm² on the device's motherboard area. If the company had wanted to include the extra charging pump for high wattage charging (the OnePlus 10T houses two charging pumps compared to the one on the 10 Pro), the new 15-antenna array, and an alert slider, the motherboard would have been very thick. As such, OnePlus decided to sacrifice the alert slider to retain other functionalities and a slim form factor.

Meanwhile, the Hasselblad branding was seemingly ditched to keep the price point of the 10T low. Liu noted that OnePlus "wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point". That said, the 10T will host a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 10-bit color, night photography mode, and "improved HDR photography".

Other specifications that we are also aware of include the fact that the OnePlus 10T will sport a flat 6.7-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It will be available in matte black and glossy green colors when it launches on August 3 at 10AM ET.

Source: The Verge