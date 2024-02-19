The Nacon Connect event is coming February 29 with new Terminator game details and more

Nacon is a France-based video game developer and publisher and also sells gaming accessories. It got a lot more attention in 2023 because it was the publisher for Robocop: Rogue City. The movie-based first-person shooter from developer Teyon became both a surprise critical and sales success.

Today, Nacon announced a new online event via its X (formerly Twitter) account where it will reveal new details about its 2024 game and accessories lineup. It's called Nacon Connect and it will happen on February 29 starting at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time). It will be shown on the official Nacon YouTube channel as well as its Twitch channel.

"Exciting news! 🎉 Nacon Connect returns for its 2024 edition!



Join us live on Feb 29 at 7pm CET on YouTube Premiere and the Nacon Twitch channel. Get ready for updates on our 2024 projects, plus a few surprises! Don't miss out 🖥️🍿



– see you there! #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/CVicurZ9Qv — Nacon (@Nacon) February 19, 2024

Based on the brief teaser clip in the announcement, it looks like we will finally get some new details about Nacon's upcoming Terminator game. Yep, the publisher will release yet another game based on a classic 80s sci-fi film franchise.

The game was first announced way back in July 2022 with a teaser trailer. At the moment all we know about this Terminator title is that it is in the survival game genre and it's being developed by Nacon Studio Milan.

Other upcoming announced games from Nacon that might also be shown during the connect event include the bicycling racing sim Tour de France 2024, the fantasy RPG sequel GreedFall 2: The Dying World, the third-person action-adventure game Hell is Us, and more. Nacon also says we can expect "a few surprises" as well during the Connect event.