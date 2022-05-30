The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 specs may have just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will reportedly be the successor to the last year's Galaxy Z Fold3. The next-generation Z Fold4 isn't a mysterious device, though. In fact, we have a decent idea about what it looks like, thanks to the leaked renders. And now, leaker Yogesh Brar has uncovered the mysteries regarding the specifications of the foldable device.

According to the leaker, the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with support for a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The external display will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel. The external display also has support for a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

The Z Fold4 will pack the latest Snapdragon chipset. According to Brar, there will be a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 coupled with 12 GB/16 GB RAM will power the device. As was the case with its predecessors, Samsung has no plans to release an 8 GB RAM variant of the Z Fold4.

The interesting part of the specifications is the camera. The leaker claims that it'll have a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and probably another 12 MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. Sure, there are no radical changes in the camera specs, but the Z Fold4 seems to have a superior zoom capability over the Galaxy Z Fold3, which has a 12 MP Telephoto Camera with 2x zoom.

Samsung uses an under-display 16 MP inner camera and a 10 MP outer camera in the Z Fold4, a considerable jump from Z Fold3's 10 MP internal front camera and 4 MP exterior front camera. Other specifications include Android 12-based One UI, 4,400 mAh battery, with fast charging capabilities of up to 25 W.

Moreover, rumor has it that the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold4 will have a slightly different aspect ratio than its predecessor. The former will be a bit shorter and wider than the Galaxy Z Fold3. Renowned leaker Ice universe compared the two displays, giving us some clarity on that.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 in its upcoming "Unpacked" event.

Source: Yogesh Brar