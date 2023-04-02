There may be a new option soon for Xbox Series X|S storage expansion cards

Xbox Series X and S owners who are looking for a new and affordable way to expand the storage on Microsoft's game consoles may soon have a new option. Best Buy's website (via Windows Central) has posted a new listing for a 1TB Xbox expansion card made by Western Digital, under its WD_Black branding.

The listing shows a $179.99 price tag for the expansion card, but it also shows that's its "sold out". That may be because neither Microsoft nor WD have officially announced it. Previously, Microsoft gave the rights for Xbox expansion cards to Seagate, and that company currently has 1TB and 2TB storage options. However, both are more expensive than the MSRP for the WD_Black 1TB version on Best Buy's site. Hopefully we will get more info on this new expansion card soon, and if WD will make others in different storage sizes.

Of course, WD already has external hard drives that were made to work with Xbox Series X and S consoles. In fact, you can get the 12TB version with Xbox branding, and one month of Xbox Game Pass unlimited for free, for $259.99 or $40 off its normal $299.99 price tag.

Source: Best Buy via Windows Central

