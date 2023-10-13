TikTok and Disney partner up to celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company is preparing for its 100th anniversary on October 16, 2023. To provide Disney fans with something special, the company has collaborated with TikTok to deliver content curated to their tastes.

Today, TikTok has announced that to celebrate the anniversary, Disney will get a “first-of-its-kind” designated space within the app where fans can watch and create videos with Disney music, play daily Disney Trivia, and collect and trade "Character Cards" of favorites to win unique profile frames for their accounts.

Nicole Iacopetti, Global Head of Content of TikTok, shared her views about the development with Disney stating:

“We're thrilled to partner with Disney to celebrate the company's undeniable impact on entertainment and on families around the world, starting by giving TikTok's passionate community of Disney fans unique access to content and experiences they can't find anywhere else. We look forward to continuing to partner alongside Disney to give our community new and exciting opportunities to enjoy their favorite content."

There are over 48 Disney handles participating in this activation that will last for 4 weeks. It will be accessible in 24 regions globally and will encompass the breadth of content from The Walt Disney Company.

This includes content from Pixar, Star Wars, Disney, National Geographic, Marvel, ESPN, and more.

@tiktoknewsroom In honor of @Disney’s 100th anniversary, we're launching the Disney100 Hub on October 16! It's a first-of-its-kind destination for Disney fans on TikTok, offering a unique interactive experience where stories, magic and memories come together. ✨ Learn more about the Hub and our latest exciting partnership via the link in our bio! ♬ original sound - TikTok Newsroom

Tiktokers will also be getting a dedicated Disney100 playlist that will feature popular hits from classic Disney movies like Lion King, Cinderella, Toy Story, and High School Musical.

The collaboration adds Disney to the list of Pulse Premiere publishers allowing it to place its ads next to premium sports and entertainment content from Disney on TikTok’s For You feed.

The Pulse Premier came about in May 2023, when TikTok began offering top publishers a guarantee that their ads would run right after “suitable TikToks.” The premium ad slot enables brands such as NBCU, BuzzFeed, DotDash, and many more to position and place their ads alongside trusted publishers only.

Pulse Premiere expands on what TikTok Pulse offers. TikTok Pulse was announced last year to connect brands with relevant communities to increase engagement.