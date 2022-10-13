TikTok partners with Linktree to allow users to display their videos on Linktree

TikTok and LinkTree are partnering to introduce a Profile Kit feature on TikTok. According to LinkTree, more than five million users view content on Tiktok via Linktree, hence the capability was introduced.

The Profile Kit is out for members of the TikTok for Developers Program and has tools like SDK Login Kit allowing users to sign into third-party platforms using their TikTok credentials. The partnership with Linktree also allows TikTok users login to the app from Linktree and add up to six videos to their profile. This helps Linktree users to access content on TikTok without having to leave the app. Linktree users with a paid plan can also access a Spotlight Link feature that displays the TikTok video link when a user visits the respective Linktree profile.

Growing your TikTok following just got easier! 🥳 Meet the new TikTok Profile Link with Linktree x @tiktok_us: https://t.co/TJUD2w57me — Linktree (@Linktree_) October 13, 2022

The feature is rolling out slowly starting today. However, it will be accessible by TikTok business accounts only at the moment. Additionally, verified or non-verified users with more than 1000 followers can benefit from the feature.

To add the Profile Kit, users need to copy their Linktree URL, go to the TikTok edit profile section, and place the URL in the “Website” field. To add TikToks to Linktree profiles users need to first go to the Linktree Admin page and select the Explore button, then select Add from the TikTok Profile Link App option and name the link. Lastly, they must add a TikTok account and hit the “Authorize” option once the account is logged in. Users can further customize how their profiles appear on Linktree or can link their TikTok accounts directly to the content posted on Linktree.