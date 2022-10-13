Microsoft accidentally revealed design prototype of next-gen Windows version

Shortly after we published the article about Microsoft showing a weird mashup of Windows 11 and Ubuntu/macOS, a new report emerged with more details about the thing. As it turned out, the screenshot Microsoft revealed during the Ignite conference is a legit prototype of the things to come. According to Windows Central, it is our first look at the next-gen Windows codenamed "Next Valley."

Rumors say Microsoft has decided to go back to releasing a major Windows upgrade every three years, and the next Windows (12?) is on track to arrive in 2024. The screenshot from the Ignite conference represents the design ideas Microsoft explores and considers implementing in Windows "Next Valley." It is not very high-res and lacks details, so here is a better mockup showing some of the key changes:

Other variants of the idea include a translucent bar for the items sitting at the top of the screen, similar to macOS's menu bar. Microsoft also plans to redesign other parts of the operating system, such as the login screen, notification center, and so forth.

Such a drastic UI change is a significant shift for the operating system and its UI principles. Windows Central's sources say the idea is to make Windows work better on traditional PCs, tablets, hybrid laptops, and foldables. This approach makes sense if you consider how Windows 8 focused too much on touch, and Windows 10 went the opposite way and abandoned touch-based computers.

It is worth mentioning that the images in this article do not represent the final thing Microsoft plans to ship in 2024. It is too early to tell what the next Windows will look like and what changes it will bring, so expect more changes and refinements as we get closer to the next generation of Windows.

Source: Windows Central