Tony Hawk says he has been "talking to Activision again" for something Pro Skater-related

Before it launched its megahit Call of Duty shooter game, Activision's biggest franchise was probably the titles in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series. The first game in the franchise will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this month, as it was first launched by the now-defunct developer Neversoft on September 29, 1999.

Of course, part of the reason for the game's success is the use of the name and likeness of the legendary skater Tony Hawk, who also provided feedback on the game's design before it launched. The series of games that followed after the first title were some of the best-selling console video games of the early to mid-2000s.

Now, Hawk has been quoted as saying that something is in the air regarding the Pro Skater franchise. He was a guest on the latest episode of the popular Mythical Kitchen YouTube show, which was posted earlier today (via VGC).

During the episode, Hawk hinted strongly about a possible new or remastered Pro Skater game. He is quoted as saying:

I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, we’re working on something. It will be something the fans will truly appreciate.

That's all we know at this point, but perhaps there will be some kind of announcement closer to the actual 25th-anniversary date for Pro Skater, which again will happen in just a few weeks.

Activision, now owned by Microsoft, did release remastered versions of Tony Hawk's Pro Staker 1 and 2 in a bundle in September 2020. They were released for the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Switch consoles in February 2021. In 2022, Hawk claimed that remastered versions of Pro Skater 3 and 4 were in the works but that their development was canceled.