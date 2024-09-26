Xiaomi 14T Series launches with prices starting at EUR 649 and EUR 799

Xiaomi 14T Series

Xiaomi has today launched its 14T Series which consists of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. It also said that the Xiaomi MIX Flip will be coming to global markets. In terms of pricing, the 14T will start at EUR 649, the 14T Pro will start at EUR 799 and the MIX Flip will start at EUR 1,299.

The Xiaomi 14T will include a 6.67-inch CrystalRed AMOLED display with a 2,712 x 1,220 pixel resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It will reach 4,000 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra which delivers a 20% CPU and 60% GPU improvements over previous generations.

It uses LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage up to 512 GB and is available with 12 GB or 16 GB of memory. This massive amount of RAM should ensure this phone will last you a long time.

Xiaomi MIX Flip coming globally

The Xiaomi 14T features Sony's IMX906 image sensor and a triple camera system featuring three lenses with four focal lengths between 15 mm and 100 mm. There is a 50 MP main camera with Leica Summilux optical lens which works great in low light. There is also a 12 MP ultra-wide camera for "crisp and detailed landscape shots." Fnally, there is a 50 MP telephoto camera on the back. On the front, you get a good 32 MP selfie camera with a 25 mm equivalent focal length.

Now to the Xiaomi 14T Pro - this device is actually pretty similar to the other model in terms of display and RAM but with this one you have the option to take the storage all the way to 1 TB and it's powered by the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+. The camera on this phone drops the Sony sensor for the Light Fusion 900 image sensor, we also see some divergence when it comes to the battery.

Both phones include a 5,000 mAh battery with 1,600 battery life cycles, however, the 14T features 67 W HyperCharge while the 14T Pro features 120 W HyperCharge and 50 W Wireless HyperCharge. For a full list of the specifications, check out Xiaomi's announcement and scroll down until you find the grid.

The 14T comes in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, and Lemon Green. The 14T Pro comes in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black. You can place your order now for phones if they're available in your country by going to Mi.com and heading to the Mobile section and looking at front of the phone queue for the 14T or 14T Pro.