Turn 10 Studios shares Forza Motorsport stats as game celebrates first year since launch

Exactly one year ago, Turn 10 Studios launched Forza Motorsport, the latest version of Microsoft's racing sim, "built from the ground up." As the game celebrates its first birthday, developers decided to share some interesting stats about it and treat players with a bunch of new cars.

Since October 2023, gamers have participated in 162.5 million races, driven almost 878 million miles in practice (that is nearly ten times the distance between Earth and the Sun) and 1.78 billion miles in races. They also earned 2.1 trillion credits, bought 30.4 million cars, and created over 14.2 million liveries.

Turn 10 Studios also revealed the top 10 most-played tracks:

Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit - 5,764,014 Races Played Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 5,626,610 Races Played Maple Valley – Full Circuit - 4,925,444 Races Played Laguna Seca – Full Circuit - 4,415,114 Races Played Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit - 4,136,468 Races Played Grand Oak – Club Circuit - 4,118,748 Races Played Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit - 3,835,669 Races Played Suzuka – Full Circuit - 3,805,985 Races Played Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit - 3,788,670 Races Played Road America – Full Circuit - 3,559,873 Races Played

And here are the most popular cars:

2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic - 3,380,075 Races Played 2018 Ford Mustang GT - 3,243,790 Races Played 2019 SUBARU STI S209 - 2,602,924 Races Played 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS - 2,343,312 Races Played 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata - 2,173,539 Races Played 2018 Honda Civic Type R - 1,921,950 Races Played 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Edition - 1,914,610 Races Played 2022 Volkswagen Golf R - 1,812,996 Races Played 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II - 1,675,247 Races Played 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S - 1,657,738 Races Played

To celebrate the occasion, Turn 10 Studios announced three new cars that will soon be available to all in the Showroom. They include the 2024 Ford #25 Mustang RTR, 2024 Ford #88 Mustang RTR, and 2024 Ford #130 Mustang RTR. Car Pass holders will also get the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

The new cars will be available starting October 16, with the beginning of "Mustang Month" in the game. The next update, Update 13, also brings the long-awaited Drift Mode, new options for Practice and Qualifying in Private Multiplayer races, more changes to Forza Race Regulations, and the Sunset Peninsula track.

Developers will reveal all the details about Update 13 on Monday, October 14.