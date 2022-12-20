Accidentally hit 'Delete for Me' on WhatsApp? Meta now has a solution

From launching avatars to allowing users to hold conversations with themselves on WhatsApp, the Meta-owned company recently made a lot of announcements about new features coming to the platform. We are once again getting to know directly from WhatsApp about a new feature that can be helpful when you accidentally hit the 'Delete for Me' button while chatting with someone.

Will Cathcart, head of Meta and WhatsApp, took to Twitter to announce that WhatsApp users can now undo 'Delete for Me' when they accidentally hit that button. It has happened to many of us that we intend to hit the 'Delete for Everyone' button but end up tapping the 'Delete For Me.' This can be frustrating, and understandably so. Until today, you could not make the message disappear from the recipients' chats once you hit the 'Delete for Me,' as the message is gone forever from your chat.

The option to undo 'Delete for Me' will give you another chance to choose the right option. Once you undo the delete, you will again see three options: 'Delete for Everyone,' 'Delete for Me,' and 'Cancel.' You should be alert to the possibility of committing the same mistake even after undoing 'Delete for Me.' Be careful!

WhatsApp says it has added the 'Undo' option to chat messenger, but do not be surprised if you have not seen it yet on your phone. A years-old practice of WhatsApp is claiming that new features are rolling out even when they are not. That said, Android and iOS users should get the 'Undo' option in the next couple of weeks, which is not a big deal.