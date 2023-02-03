Twitter will start sharing ad revenues with creators that are Blue Verified

Twitter decided to make people pay $8 a month to get that blue badge on their account a few months ago. Now it looks like the social networking company will pay those folks back, sort of. Today, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that starting now, the company will start sharing ad revenues it received with creators.

Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

So far, there are few details about how this ad revenue-sharing program will work. At the moment, all we know is that creators must have paid Blue Verified accounts on Twitter to participate and that the revenue will come from any ads that appear in replies to an account. There's no word yet on what percentage of ad revenues will be sent to creators and how users will be able to sign up for the program.

This is just the latest in a series of business moves by Twitter as it tries to get more interest in its company. In the past few weeks, it has decided to ban third-party apps from accessing its APIs, and also put a fee on accessing those same APIs.