Samsung expands Circle to Search feature to select Galaxy A Series smartphones

In partnership with Google, Samsung launched the Circle to Search feature in the Galaxy S24 series smartphones earlier this year. In fact, the S24 series was the first to receive this new tool, even before Google's own Pixel smartphones. Using Circle to Search, users can simply long-press the home button, then circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on their smartphone screen to get high-quality, relevant search results.

Today, Samsung announced that it is expanding the availability of the Circle to Search feature beyond its flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Z series. First, Samsung A series smartphones, including the Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34, will get this search feature. Following the rollout, Samsung will also bring this feature to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets.

Since its launch in February this year, Circle to Search has received several improvements, including support for full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities. Yesterday, we reported that the Circle to Search feature will get audio capabilities in the coming weeks. The new audio feature in Circle to Search will allow you to find songs by playing, singing, or humming them.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users. We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely and enjoy richer, more personalized interactions with their devices.”

With these continuous updates and expansions, Samsung is clearly demonstrating its commitment to bringing advanced features and AI-powered capabilities to a wider range of devices, notably including the more affordable A-series smartphones, making innovative technology accessible to a broader audience.