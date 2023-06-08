Ubisoft is offering a free seven-day trial of Ubisoft+ for Xbox and PC until June 21

In April, Ubisoft announced that its game subscription service, Ubisoft+, was finally launching for Microsoft's Xbox consoles. However, the publisher also announced a pretty steep $17.99 a month price to access its library of over 60 games.

Today, Ubisoft announced a limited-time free trial for Ubisoft+ for Xbox and PC owners. From now until June 21, you can sign up for the service and use it for free for seven days.

The trial will let Xbox console gamers play full versions of Ubisoft games including most of the games in the Far Cry franchise, which contains the latest entry Far Cry 6. You will also be able to play most of the games in the Assassin's Creed series, along with other franchises like Watch Dogs, The Division, and The Crew. The Ubisoft+ trial will let PC gamers access an even larger library of over 100 titles.

If you want, you can cancel your access to Ubisoft+ before the free trial ends. If you want to stick with it and pay the rather high monthly price, you will get access to new Ubisoft games the day they are released, along with their expansions, season passes, and more. You will also get a 10 percent discount on any virtual currency you buy from the service's library of titles.

The free trial is a way for the publisher to help promote its own upcoming game streaming event, Ubisoft Forward. It's being held on Monday, June 12 starting at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) on the publisher's YouTube and Twitch channels. The publisher is planning to show off more of its upcoming games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage and its long-in development Avatar movie universe-set game. Ubisoft Forward is being held as part of a long list of game streaming events over the next several days, including today's Summer Game Fest.