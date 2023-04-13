Ubisoft+ subscription launches on Xbox consoles, here are all the games available

Over a year after announcing its subscription service for consoles, Ubisoft has finally brought over Ubisoft+ to Xbox platforms. Launching today, the $17.99 a month Ubisoft+ Multi Access membership carries access to a huge cache of titles from the publisher and other benefits.
Interestingly, those subscribing will receive access to the available games across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna, all for one price as part of this Multi Access tier. The price is slightly higher than the standard PC-only membership, which is usually $14.99 a month, and there is no standalone Xbox-only subscription option either.
“Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players,” said Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early. “Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library.”
Here are all the games included in the service currently:
Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate(Gold Edition)
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
Battleship
Boggle
Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
Family Feud
Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
Far Cry: New Dawn
Fighter Within
For Honor
Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
Grow Up
Hungry Shark World
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
Jeopardy!
Monopoly Plus
Monopoly Madness
Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
Rabbids Party of Legends
Rainbow Six Extraction
Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
Rayman Legends
Riders Republic
Risk
Risk: Urban Assault
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Scrabble
Shape Up (Gold Edition)
South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
Steep
The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
The Crew 2
The Division (Gold Edition)
The Division 2
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Fusion
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
Trivial Pursuit Live
Trivial Pursuit Live 2
UNO (Ultimate Edition)
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
Wheel of Fortune
Zombi
Similar to Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft first-party titles, Ubisoft+ offers day one access to Ubisoft-developed games. However, as an added benefit, access to all premium edition content and post-launch DLC are also included in the offer for no extra cost. There is also a 10% discount attached for microtransactions.
