Ubisoft+ subscription launches on Xbox consoles, here are all the games available

Over a year after announcing its subscription service for consoles, Ubisoft has finally brought over Ubisoft+ to Xbox platforms. Launching today, the $17.99 a month Ubisoft+ Multi Access membership carries access to a huge cache of titles from the publisher and other benefits.

Interestingly, those subscribing will receive access to the available games across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna, all for one price as part of this Multi Access tier. The price is slightly higher than the standard PC-only membership, which is usually $14.99 a month, and there is no standalone Xbox-only subscription option either.

“Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players,” said Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early. “Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library.”

Here are all the games included in the service currently:

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

(Xbox Series X|S only) Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

(includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation) Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

(Ultimate Edition) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles : China, India, and Russia

: China, India, and Russia Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

(Deluxe Edition) Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

(Ultimate Edition) Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

(Deluxe Edition) Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

(Classic Edition) Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

(Classic Edition) Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

(Ultimate Edition) Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

(Ultimate Edition) Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition) Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

(Deluxe Edition) Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assaul t

t Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

(Deluxe Edition) Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

(Ultimate Edition) The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

(Ultimate Edition) Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

(Complete Edition) Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

(Gold Edition) Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

(Deluxe Edition) Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

Similar to Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft first-party titles, Ubisoft+ offers day one access to Ubisoft-developed games. However, as an added benefit, access to all premium edition content and post-launch DLC are also included in the offer for no extra cost. There is also a 10% discount attached for microtransactions.

The Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription is now available on Xbox for $17.99 per month. The already announced PlayStation version of the subscription shouldn't be far behind.