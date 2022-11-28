Ubisoft re-reveals The Settlers reboot showcasing major changes, out in February

The Settlers reboot Ubisoft has been building up for a while finally received an update today, attaching a new release date to the project and detailing what has changed since the last delay. Now coming with the name The Settlers: New Allies, the game is launching on February 17 on PC, though console ports are in development too.

It was 2018 when Ubisoft originally announced that The Settlers series developer Blue Byte is working on a reboot of the popular city-building and real-time strategy experience. After a delay, the reboot was back in the spotlight earlier this year touting a March 2022 launch. However, following a beta that was received less than favorably by the community, the title was hit with an indefinite delay.

The developer has been hosting regular technical tests to scope out new features and changes to the game based on user feedback, and with the new launch date, everything should be coming together to form a better strategy experience.

As detailed in the developer update video below, the changes include a Forester building to grow and harvest trees anywhere, recovering demolished building resources, and more distinct units for the three factions. Rush protection in multiplayer, faster map traversal mechanics, buildings claiming territory when built, army handling improvements, a reworked researched system are more are here too.

Following the PC launch on February 17, Ubisoft will be releasing The Settlers: New Allies on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as Amazon Luna streaming service with full cross-play and cross-progression support. No release date information for these platforms has been announced yet.