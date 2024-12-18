As Ubisoft sinks XDefiant, its live service game Skull and Bones reportedly getting a Year 2

Ubisoft isn't having the best luck with its current slate of supported games. Its newest releases like Star Wars Outlaws aren't performing up to its sales goals, while what was supposed to be the company's biggest game of the year, Assassin's Creed Shadows, got pushed back to 2025. Even XDefiant, one of its recently released live service games, is shutting down soon. However, one live service game from 2024 will seemingly keep afloat for another year.

In an exclusive report published by trusted games industry leaker Tom Henderson, multiple Ubisoft sources have confirmed that Skull and Bones is getting a second year of content.

Per the report, Ubisoft is preparing player versus player modes, new places of interest to visit, more world tiers to bump up the difficulty, and other features in 2025 for the live service game. Crossover events are also seemingly planned.

One crossover suggestion being thrown around is apparently a collaboration with Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. This may be being prepared to land alongside the rumored remake of the hit action game that's incoming.

The open-world multiplayer ship combat game launched in February 2024, bringing back the arcade naval gameplay from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag while removing most of the on-foot action elements. The title wasn't received well by most critics nor gaming communities. Even on Neowin's own review, I called the game "An unsatisfying grind across the high seas" while giving it a 5.5/10 score.

A Ubisoft source had also said that the current player numbers in Skull and Bones "might surprise people." Unfortunately, Ubisoft does not share official player numbers for its games. While the title has shipped on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, on Steam it currently has less than 200 concurrent player peaks each day.