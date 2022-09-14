Upcoming 12 core Ryzen 7900X comes first on AMD-hating UserBenchmark website

At the end of August, AMD unveiled its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPU lineup. The processors are said to offer a big jump in performance over last gen AMD and Intel products. With the launch imminent, benchmarks have also been leaking out. These include Geekbench score leaks for the flagship16-core Ryzen 9 7950X as well as Cinebench numbers for the same SKU and also the mid-range 6-core Ryzen 5 7600X.

Today, more such synthetic benchmarks have surfaced and this time the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X has popped its head out. The scores have leaked on online free benchmarking utility website UserBenchmark which loves throwing shade at AMD at almost every chance it gets. The site called AMD's 3D V-cache technology a "gimmick" when the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was launched. And there are countless other examples like that.

Sadly, for UserBenchmark, the Ryzen 7900X has taken top spot in its own benchmark beating out the pre-binned Core i9-12900KS which had enjoyed the first place up until now. The 7900X has performed 18% better than the 12900KS. This is an impressive number considering UserBenchmark has been tweaking its benchmark algorithm and script to favor Intel ever since AMD's Zen architecture turned out to be multi-threaded monster.

Here is another example of UserBenchmark openly bashing AMD calling the company "Advanced Marketing Devices" on the score of a Ryzen 7600X engineering sample (ES). Ironically, it also labels the company's marketing techniques as "Neanderthal" on the same page:

In case you are looking for similar websites that let you benchmark your hardware for free, other places like PassMark and Futuremark are also worth considering.

Source: UserBenchmark (1),(2) via APISAK (Twitter)