Valve's Proton 7.0-5 release brings support for 14 more games to Linux and SteamOS

Valve has released an update for its gaming compatibility layer for Linux-based operating systems, including SteamOS. With this update, there are 14 more games supported by Proton as well as lots of other fixes for titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Call of Duty Black Ops II, and Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake).

The titles which Proton now supports are:

Rift

Unravel 2

Airborne Kingdom

Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull

Re-Volt

Aspire: Ina's Tale

Battle Realms: Zen Edition

Deathsmiles II

Primal Carnage: Extinction

Pico Park Classic Edition

Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind

Darkstar One

Indiana Jones and the Emperor Tomb

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

This version of Proton is marked as Proton Next in Steam, this is a new channel of sorts where pre-stable versions of Proton can receive testing before it's pushed out to the public. Proton Next is brand new with today’s version of Proton. It was unveiled by Valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais on Twitter.

We just added a new Proton flavor: Proton Next. It will be available whenever there is a new major stable update of Proton to test. Currently live with Proton 7.0-5, containing the following changes: https://t.co/tG3FNuN0r1 pic.twitter.com/cl6rFoZPW7 — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) November 23, 2022

To try out this version of Proton, open up Steam then press Steam in the menu, then head to Settings. From there, go to Steam Play and under Run other titles with: select Proton Next. While the supported games should run just fine, keep in mind that they’re not running natively, and you may encounter issues.