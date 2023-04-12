VLC adds support for NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution so you can upscale your home videos

Today, NVIDIA announced the new GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards. However, that's not all the graphics chip maker revealed today. It also announced an expansion of its recently launched RTX Video Super Resolution technology, which was first revealed in January at CES 2023 and finally launches as a GeForce driver update in February.

Previously, owners of NVIDIA GeForce Series 30 and 40 cards could use the RTX Video Super Resolution technology to upscale and improve 1080p videos from streaming services like YouTube, Twitch, Netflix, and more via Google's Chrome Browser or Microsoft Edge. Today, the company announced that RTX Video Super Resolution is now available for the popular VLC media player.

NVIDIA states that the new VLC version will allow people to upscale videos offline from their personal video library. You can make that old 1080p video of your kid's birthday party look a lot better with this new feature. You can download the new VLC 3.0.19 RTX beta from the media player's official website right now.

In related news, NVIDIA has revealed that it is working with YouTube and OBS to allow live streamers to use AV1 encoded video. It will allow streamers to go live in 4K and 60fps if they have a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU in their PCs. It's currently available in beta in OBS 29.1, and will be released in full for OBS and YouTube in the near future.