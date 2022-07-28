WWE 2K22, Generation Zero, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker come to Xbox Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced that WWE 2K22, Generation Zero, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are available for free as part of Xbox’s Free Play Days. The games are playable, free of charge, until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday. While you won’t need to buy the games, you are still required to have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Aside from offering the games for free on the weekend, Microsoft offers heavy discounts on the titles. It’s the same case this week. The discounts that you can get on the titles are as follows.

WWE 2K22

Generation Zero

Standard Edition ( $29.99 SRP ) at 65% off: $10.49 (Free Play Days)

( ) at 65% off: Resistance Bundle ( $39.99 SRP ) at 60% off: $15.99

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Standard Edition ( $59.99 SRP ) at 90% off: $5.99 (Free Play Days)

To begin playing the games, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console and go to the Xbox Store. From here, click on the Subscriptions tab and enter the Gold member area. Here you should see the Free Play Days collection where you can download and play the games. Any achievements or Gamerscore that you earn during the period will stay on your account just in case you decide to buy any of the games.

Free Play Days events happen every weekend and include three games. The titles are playable between Thursday at 12:01 a.m. PT and run until Sunday 11:59 p.m. PT. That’s four days out of seven, so reduces the need to buy games, helping you save some money.