watchOS 11 supports automatic nap detection even when Sleep Focus isn't turned on

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced the watchOS 11 with many improved health and fitness insights. Later, it was discovered that the watchOS 11 would bring the Translate app to Apple Watch, allowing users to translate among supported languages straight from their wrists.

It was also reported that watchOS 11 would also bring Live Activities to the Apple Watch, which instead of multiple notifications for a status update, shows a dynamically updating Live Activity box showing real-time information right on the screen.

Now, a Reddit user named jahshua06 has discovered a new feature that allows the Apple Watch running watchOS 11 to detect and record sleep data automatically. Notably, the Reddit user took a nap and discovered that his Apple Watch running watchOS 11 recorded the sleep data automatically, without putting the device in Sleep Focus.

image via Reddit

Currently, the Apple Watch only tracks and records sleep data when Sleep Focus is turned on. Besides, there is no feature to track naps. However, with watchOS 11, Apple Watch could now also record naps in the Sleep section within the Health app. It may also support automatic sleep tracking when the Sleep Focus isn't activated.

In its preview information for watchOS 11, Apple didn't officially mention nap detection, and only mentioned sleep metrics that are collected during sleep to populate some features. The watchOS 11 beta is supported by the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

