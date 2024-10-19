Weekend PC Game Deals: Demo festivals, early Halloween sales, Atari classics, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store brought a bundle for retro game enjoyers this week with the Atari Recharged Retro Revival Bundle.

It carries Asteroids: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, and Black Widow: Recharged for $5. Paying $10 adds on Breakout, Yars, Gravitar, and Missile Command Recharged versions to your selection. Next, Caverns of Mars, Bezerk, and Quantum joins in on the bundle’s third tier for $15, before the $20 tier finishes off things with the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration entry.

The newly introduced bundle has almost three weeks on its timer before Humble removes it from the store.





Epic Games Store also brought another double giveaway, this time offering Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Kardboard Kings, with the former one being a repeat offering.

Invincible Presents: Atom is an RPG visual novel mashup set in the same universe as the popular animated series. Following the adventures of superhero Atom Eve, the game has a branching narrative involving crime fighting and her day-to-day life. Meanwhile, Kardboard Kings is a trading card shop sim that has you buying, trading, and selling cards or simply keeping them in your collection to thrive in the business.

The latest giveaways will last until October 24, which is when Moving Out will also arrive as the latest freebie.

Free Events

It’s time for Valve’s latest edition of Steam Next Fest, and that means hordes of demos to try out from games that aren’t even released yet. Head to the hub page here to sort through all the available gameplay slices. The latest edition of the returning promotion will be available until October 21.



As for regular free events, Europa Universalis IV from Paradox is having a weekend offer. You can jump into the grand strategy game for free until October 23.

Big Deals

The biggest Halloween sales are still on the way, but some stores have already begun sales that knock the prices down of plenty of high-end horror titles. Games like Armored Core, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and the Steins;Gate franchise are having major sales right now too. With those and more, here’s our handpicked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Events

The GOG store’s autumn sale is over, but plenty of normal specials are here. The latest offers are for story rich experiences, 2000s hit games, and more, all DRM-free as usual. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.