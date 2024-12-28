Weekend PC Game Deals: Even more winter sales and daily freebies

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Epic Games Store has been giving away daily games for over a week now, and its tenth drop landed just yesterday. This turned out to be a copy of Hot Wheels Unleashed for all of you to claim.
The game by Milestone touts an arcade racing experience that involves drifting to build up boost, which can be used at opportune moments to get an advantage against opponents. Other than the ability to collect iconic cars from the toy range, the game, much like the real-world counterpart, also presents a heavily customizable track builder.
The Hot Wheels Unleashed giveaway on the Epic Games Store comes to an end at 8am PT on December 28, which is when the next mystery giveaway is supposed to go live.
Big Deals
The Steam Winter Sale still has a few days left on its counter, so there are thousands of games still having massive discounts up for grabs. Don’t forget to check out last week’s list from us too, as those games remain on sale for the same prices.
With everything out of the way, here’s another fresh list of hand-picked big deals for the weekend for you to peruse:
- Starfield – $36.39 on Fanatical
- Lies of P – $35.99 on Steam
- Dead Island 2 – $29.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $26.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition – $23.99 on Steam
- No Man's Sky – $23.99 on Steam
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $20.99 on Steam
- Age of Mythology: Retold – $20.09 on Steam
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- The Outlast Trials – $19.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Mirage – $19.99 on Steam
- God of War – $19.99 on Steam
- Darkest Dungeon II – $19.99 on Steam
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $19.99 on Steam
- Tetris Effect: Connected – $19.99 on Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx – $19.79 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- Another Crab's Treasure – $19.79 on Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® – $19.79 on Steam
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) – $19.79 on Steam
- Stray – $17.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- Psychonauts 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Phasmophobia – $14.99 on Steam
- X4: Foundations – $14.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Crusader Kings III – $14.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $14.99 on Steam
- TUNIC – $14.99 on Steam
- Shadows of Doubt – $14.99 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- Viewfinder – $13.74 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $13.49 on Steam
- Raft – $13.39 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – $13.19 on Steam
- Chants of Sennaar – $12.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – $12.24 on Steam
- Detroit: Become Human – $11.99 on Steam
- Party Animals – $11.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $11.99 on Steam
- Yakuza 0 – $10.99 on Steam
- Unpacking – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Pentiment – $9.99 on Steam
- Hades – $9.99 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $9.99 on Steam
- Fallout 76 – $9.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $9.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $9.99 on Steam
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $9.89 on Steam
- Gears 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $9.89 on Steam
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $8.99 on Steam
- Dorfromantik – $8.39 on Steam
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $7.99 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- A Little to the Left – $7.49 on Steam
- PlateUp! – $6.79 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $6.24 on Steam
- Backrooms: Escape Together – $5.99 on Steam
- Borderlands 3 – $5.99 on Steam
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- Okami HD – $4.99 on Steam
- Sunset Overdrive – $4.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition Deluxe – $4.99 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $4.79 on Steam
- Cozy Grove – $4.49 on Steam
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – $4.49 on Steam
- SOMA – $4.49 on Steam
- PAYDAY 2 – $3.99 on Steam
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $2.99 on Steam
- Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced – $2.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $2.99 on Steam
- South Park: The Stick of Truth™ – $2.99 on Steam
- GRIS – $2.99 on Steam
- Undertale – $2.49 on Steam
- Portal 2 – $1.99 on Steam
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $1.49 on Steam
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – $ on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
If it’s DRM-free games that you’re trying to grab this holiday season, the GOG store is hosting a massive winter sale. The store's latest giveaway is a copy of The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav. Here are some more highlights:
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $26.99 on GOG
- Against the Storm - $14.99 on GOG
- Midnight Fight Express - $11.99 on GOG
- Yakuza 0 - $10.99 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™ - $9.99 on GOG
- Planet of Lana - $9.99 on GOG
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- Toonstruck - $7.99 on GOG
- Terraria - $4.99 on GOG
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis) - $4.99 on GOG
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 on GOG
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- INSIDE - $4.99 on GOG
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $3.99 on GOG
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™ - $3.49 on GOG
- Commandos Ammo Pack - $2.99 on GOG
- Psychonauts - $2.49 on GOG
- The Settlers 2: Gold Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- FlatOut 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- Theme Hospital - $1.49 on GOG
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape - $1.49 on GOG
- Hitman: Blood Money - $0.99 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $0.97 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Thief Gold - $0.97 on GOG
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav - $0 on GOG
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great new year.
