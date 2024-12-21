Weekend PC Game Deals: Winter Sales 2024 Edition

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble is counting down to the next year with a brand-new bundle celebrating the holidays. The Silent Night Deadly Night Bundle is filled with seven games with zero DRM.

It begins with Aragami, They Always Run, Kunai, and Sclash for $4. Paying $6 adds two more games: Aragami 2 and Furi. The final tier of the bundle adds only one more game, Slave Zero X, and it will cost you $12 total to purchase the full offer.

Keep in mind that this bundle only comes with DRM-free GOG keys.

The Epic Games Store is currently in its holiday giveaway phase. The returning promotion has daily giveaways to grab for all PC gamers, and currently, it’s only on the second day.

The latest offer is for Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, and there are still a few hours left in the day to grab it. The game is a roguelike deckbuilder with a unique twist, where instead of cards, you’re handed dice to roll. There are characters with different powers, a health system that gets used up when utilizing powers, and more twists in this title.

The freebie deal refreshes every day at 8 am PT.

Big Deals

The final Steam sale of 2024 is now live, and this highly-anticipated store-wide Winter Sale touts thousands of discounts. This includes specials for some of the biggest recent releases. There aren’t any coupons or anything to worry about this year, so it’s lighter wallets all the way.

With all that out of the way, check out the first part of our hand-picked deals from the Winter Sales 2024 Edition below, and come back for the finale next weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s own winter sale is still active since last week, offering over 6000 DRM-free games at a discount. There is a new freebie available, too, with Chicken Assassin: Reloaded, which is the current offer. Here are some more highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.