Weekend PC Game Deals: The Walking Dead to collect, Far Cry to try, and more

Humble unveiled the August Choice bundle refresh earlier this week, and eight games are up for grabs if you choose to subscribe.

The titles available this time are The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Gas Station Simulator, Emily is Away, and Omno. All arrive as Steam keys.

You receive all eight games if you put down the subscription's $11.99 price tag, with 5% going to charity. You also get additional benefits like access to the pool of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection, and a steadily deepening Humble Store discount.

As for standard one-off bundles, Humble also brought forth The Walking Dead 10th Anniversary collection featuring seven games and one DLC.

It starts very strong with the Telltale titles The Walking Dead Season One, its 400 Days DLC, and The Walking Dead Season Two for just $1. If you go for the average price tier, which is currently at around $8, you get The Walking Dead A New Frontier, Michonne, and The Final Season to complete the series.

Going for the final tier, the remastered complete collection The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series as well as the VR title The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners are available, all for $11.

Fanatical also brought its new Platinum build your own bundle this week, offering titles like Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice, Children of Morta, The Evil Within, Frost Punk, Moon Lighter and more. You can pick three games for $9.99, five for $14.99, or seven for $19.99.

The ongoing freebie train of the Epic Games Store made a stop this week to give away Unrailed, replacing last week's Lawn Mowing Simulator.

This arcade party game is a four-player cooperative experience that has the group constructing railroads as the train keeps barreling forward. In the procedurally generated levels there are resources to harvest, bridges to build, mountains to dig through, and tracks to lay down at the same time.

Unrailed will remain free to claim until next Thursday, August 11, which is when Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 will become a freebie on the Epic Games Store.

Free Events

Far Cry 6 is the headliner of this weekend's free events, with Ubisoft giving the game to try out through the weekend until August 7. The action game's campaign is available during this period to play from start to finish, and it is also playable in co-op.

On PC, the Far Cry 6 free event is running across Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store launchers.

Big Deals

Highlights for the deals available for you this weekend include specials from the recent survival games festival, fighting games from Evo, and more. Find our handpicked big deals below:

DRM-free Goodness

If it's DRM-free games you're interested in, here are some highlights from all the games on sale on the GOG store this weekend:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

