WhatsApp Beta UWP gets reactions feature in latest update

Message reactions for WhatsApp have been in the developing phase for months, the feature was finally launched for the general public last month for Android, iOS, and web users. It's taken another month for the company to bring support for reactions to its UWP-based beta app on Windows 10 and 11.

WhatsApp Beta UWP is finally getting support for reactions with the latest update. It's no different than what you've already seen on the Android and iOS clients. You'll see an emoticon beside every message received, and you can react to it using a number of emojis, including Heart, Thumbs up, Face with mouth open, Face with tears of joy, Person with folded hands, and Crying face.

Reactions are not just about letting users react with certain emojis. WhatsApp also allows users to see who reacted to their messages. This is particularly helpful when you're messaging on various groups. You can see the number of people who reacted to your messages just by clicking on the emojis.

Notably, this is not a phased rollout, which means anyone running WhatsApp Beta version 2.2223.11.0 can react using the aforementioned emojis. Meta will introduce more emojis and skin tones sometime in the future, and it's quite likely that they will be available to Android and iOS users first. But it ideally shouldn't take more than a month to bring those changes to the UWP beta app as well.

You can download the WhatsApp Beta UWP app from the Microsoft Store or click here to go to the app download page directly.