Windows 10 22H2 non-security update 19045.4842 (KB5041582) released

Microsoft has released the non-security update for Windows 10 version 22H2 under KB5041582 and build number 19045.4842. This is a pretty minor update with a few bug fixes and a couple of known issues.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights This update addresses non-security issues for your Windows operating system. Improvements Important: Use EKB KB5015684 to update to Windows 10, version 22H2. This non-security update includes quality improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Input Method Editor (IME)] When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window.

When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Bluetooth] An app stops responding because of a memory leak in a device.

An app stops responding because of a memory leak in a device. [Bind Filter Driver] Your system might stop responding when it accesses symbolic links.

Your system might stop responding when it accesses symbolic links. [Unified Write Filter (UWF) and Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM)] An SCCM task to re-enable UWF fails because of a deadlock in UWF. This stops the device from restarting when you expect it. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Windows 10 servicing stack update (KB5041581) - 19045.4840 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

There are a couple of known issues with the update:

Symptom Workaround After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture. When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings > Account > Your info and, under Create your picture, clicking on Browse for one, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After installing this security update, you might face issues with booting Linux if you have enabled the dual-boot setup for Windows and Linux in your device. Resulting from this issue, your device might fail to boot Linux and show the error message “Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation.” The August 2024 Windows security update applies a Secure Boot Advanced Targeting (SBAT) setting to devices that run Windows to block old, vulnerable boot managers. This SBAT update will not be applied to devices where dual booting is detected. On some devices, the dual-boot detection did not detect some customized methods of dual-booting and applied the SBAT value when it should not have been applied. Please refer to the workaround mentioned in Windows release health site for this issue.

You can download the latest non-security update for Windows 10 version 22H2 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and toggling on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option.

