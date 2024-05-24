When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft quietly launched a new webpage to remind users about the end of Windows 10 support

A few weeks ago, Microsoft quietly updated its official support page where users can learn about the end of support for old Windows versions, such as Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 (both went six feet under in January 2023). Now, the page prominently features Windows 10, which, albeit still supported, will reach its end of life next year.

The official support page with Windows 10 EOL details

Microsoft's website now features three tabs: one for Windows 7, one for Windows 8.1, and one for Windows 10. The latter provides the end of support date and what users can do with their soon-to-be outdated systems. Spoiler alert: upgrade to Windows 11, duh.

Support for Windows 10 will end in October 2025

After October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or technical support for Windows 10. Your PC will still work, but we recommend moving to Windows 11.

The page also features several links where users can learn about Windows 11 and its features, compare Windows 10 with its successor, find a shopping guide for a new laptop, learn about transferring data from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and visit the Microsoft Store to browse Windows 11 devices.

Microsoft acknowledges that many users will continue using Windows 10 despite the looming end of support (in fact, its market share somehow increases instead of declining), so it asks them to at least back up their files in OneDrive.

Finally, at the end of the page, you will find a FAQ section with additional information, such as trading in your old device, upgrading to Windows 11, picking the right edition, and more. There is also a section for the Extended Security Program, which, for the first time ever, will be applicable to regular customers. However, while Microsoft has already revealed details for business customers, information about home users remains unknown. The company says it will share details as we get closer to October 2025.

