Halo Infinite Campaign co-op test is now available for Xbox and PC insiders

343 Industries announced earlier this month that a network test of its highly-anticipated cooperative play feature for Halo Infinite is coming this week. Although the exact timing was in the air for a while, the flight has officially kicked off. Both Xbox and PC players with access can now jump in to experience the campaign of Halo Infinite officially in co-op for the first time.

343 Industries has also attached the upcoming Mission Replay feature onto this flight too, letting players go back and redo previous escapades of Master Chief and Cortana. Replays can be accessed via the TacMap while in-game in the open world.

Cooperative play supports four players and cross-play, meaning the Fire Team can have players from PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (and cloud) platforms all together. All progress made within co-op will be carried over when players go back to their own campaigns too. Keep in mind, there is a maximum distance players can stray away from each other, which is currently set at 1,000 feet (0.3 km).

Xbox console players who own the campaign have the easiest time joining the test, as they only need to download the Xbox Insider Hub app and join the available “Halo Infinite – Insider” session. PC players are selected from those who have signed up to be a Halo Insider. Unfortunately, for those who haven't already signed up, 343 says there is no way to join the ongoing test, at least for now.

The Halo Infinite Network co-op flight will come to an end on August 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Head here for a handy FAQ list regarding the ongoing test. As long as no major bugs are found during the flight, we should see co-op and level select features reach the full game soon after the test's conclusion.