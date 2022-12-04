Here are 5 neat features coming soon to Windows 11

The Windows 11 2022 Update and its subsequent feature drop are now available for more users. The first major update for Microsoft's operating system adds many new features and fixes shortcomings of the initial release. Still, Microsoft is not done upgrading Windows 11 and adding extra capabilities. Here are five neat changes and improvements Microsoft added to Windows 11 preview builds after releasing its first feature updates.

1. Animated icons in the Settings app

Windows 11 is a beautiful operating system, even though there is room for consistency improvements. Microsoft sometimes surprises its customers with over-the-top attention to detail, and the updated Settings app is one example. Settings now feature new icons that play neat animations when you click them.

Of course, this is anything but groundbreaking, but it is still great to see such "unexpected moments of joy with purpose" (that is what Microsoft calls tiny animations across Windows 11).

2. Seconds on the clock in the notification area

It is hard to praise Microsoft for returning features the company removed when upgrading users from Windows 10 to 11. Still, it is what it is—Windows 11 preview builds now let you enable seconds on the clock in the notification area. Now we hope Microsoft will reconsider its decision not to give customers the ability to reposition the taskbar (the company thinks such a feature is not important).

3. Better Windows Widgets

I do not know a single user who likes Windows Widgets in their current form. The idea is excellent (remember Live Tiles?), but the implementation is poorly made at best. However, Microsoft is not abandoning Windows Widgets—here are widget enhancements coming soon to Windows 11 users:

Windows Widgets can now go full-screen to give you more tabloid news space for your widgets.

space for your widgets. Third-party widgets inbound. Microsoft recently allowed developers to proceed with creating custom widgets for Windows 11 and prepare them for publishing in the Microsoft Store. Third-party offerings will make Windows Widgets much better, and we cannot wait to see the first projects landing in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft can also resort to the recently published fan-made Windows 12 concept or just read its Feedback Hub full of complaints about Windows Widgets if the company needs some ideas.

4. Not a fake search box

Not everyone will share my excitement about this one. Still, I believe those actively using Windows Search will be happy with a genuine search box Microsoft has added to Windows 11 in build 25252. It allows inputting text where you click without shifting focus to another window or field. Of course, the new search box cannot fix some lame quirks of Windows Search, but that is a topic for another article.

5. Improved Task Manager

The updated Task Manager received a search box for finding the needed process. Also, the app now features improved theme support (you can make Task Manager light or dark regardless of the system theme), more modern dialog boxes, and the option to disable the warning about efficiency mode.

It is worth noting that you can already enable the updated Task Manager in the Windows 11 2022 Update, but beware of bugs that you do not want to experience in such a sensitive area. Task Manager should always work flawlessly, so we do not recommend force-enabling the improvements before Microsoft starts rolling them out.

More

There are many more exciting changes for Windows 11 cooking in the ovens of the Windows Insider program. Microsoft is working on making the Settings app more modern and consistent (one, two, and three), adding a new VPN indicator in the notification area, creating a Settings page for making your computer more efficient, improving existing features, etc.

What upcoming changes in Windows 11 excite you most? Let us know in the comments.