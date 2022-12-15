Windows 11 build 25267 brings a redesigned Windows Firewall dialog box

Windows 11 build 25267, the final preview release in 2022, has brought a fresh coat of paint for one more legacy user interface. The operating system now displays a modern and better-looking dialog box when a program requests network permissions from Windows Firewall. Although the change arrived unannounced, it does not require Vivetool or other software tricks to enable.

The updated Windows Firewall prompt now looks the same as the modern User Account Control dialog box. It is also slightly simpler than its predecessor—networks and extra information about the app are now hidden behind the "Show more" link, an additional step some users are unlikely to enjoy.

Besides a better and more modern look, the updated dialog box is more accessible and easy to use on tablets and laptops with touchscreens, thanks to larger buttons and checkboxes. Microsoft also gets extra points for dark and light theme support, plus the prompt now dims the display to drive the user's attention to the message. Unfortunately, the Firewall itself is still a part of the legacy Control Panel with all its downsides.

Here is how the new UI compares to the old one:

The new Windows Firewall UI joins the other parts of the operating system Microsoft recently updated. In case you missed it, Windows 11 preview builds now feature redesigned dialog boxes for the "Go to previous build" and "Recovery" features.

Credits for the finding go to @PhantomOfEarth.