KB5037853: Latest Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 non-security preview updates launched

Microsoft has released the latest non-security preview updates for Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. The build numbers for these updates are 22621.3672 and 22631.3672, under KB5037853. They both contain a number of new features along with a long list of issues that have been fixed.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights *New! This update adds a feature that stops you from accidentally closing the Windows share window. Clicking outside of the window will no longer close it. To close it, select the close button at the upper-right corner.

This update adds a feature that stops you from accidentally closing the Windows share window. Clicking outside of the window will no longer close it. To close it, select the close button at the upper-right corner. *New! You can now use your mouse to drag files between breadcrumbs in the File Explorer address bar. A breadcrumb shows the path to your current file location in the address bar. For example, there are three breadcrumbs in the path This PC > Windows (C:) > Program Files .

You can now use your mouse to drag files between breadcrumbs in the File Explorer address bar. A breadcrumb shows the path to your current file location in the address bar. For example, there are three breadcrumbs in the path . *New! This update adds a page to Settings > Accounts called Linked devices. On it, you can manage your PCs and Xbox consoles. This page only shows on Home and Pro editions when you sign in to Windows using your Microsoft account (MSA).

This update adds a page to called Linked devices. On it, you can manage your PCs and Xbox consoles. This page only shows on Home and Pro editions when you sign in to Windows using your Microsoft account (MSA). *New! This update starts the rollout of the new account manager on the Start menu. When you use a Microsoft account to sign in to Windows, you will get a glance at your account benefits. This feature also makes it easy to manage your account settings.

This update starts the rollout of the new account manager on the Start menu. When you use a Microsoft account to sign in to Windows, you will get a glance at your account benefits. This feature also makes it easy to manage your account settings. *New! You can now create quick response (QR) codes for webpage URLs and cloud files from the Windows share window. Select the share button in the Microsoft Edge toolbar and choose “Windows share options.” Then, you can share the URLs and files across your devices.

You can now create quick response (QR) codes for webpage URLs and cloud files from the Windows share window. Select the share button in the Microsoft Edge toolbar and choose “Windows share options.” Then, you can share the URLs and files across your devices. *New! Windows will now back up many of your sound settings (this includes your sound scheme). This only occurs if you turn on Remember my preferences and select the checkboxes for Personalization and Other Windows settings . To find these, go to Settings > Accounts > Windows backup . Then, you can use the Windows Backup app to restore those settings on a new device.

Windows will now back up many of your sound settings (this includes your sound scheme). This only occurs if you turn on and select the checkboxes for and . To find these, go to . Then, you can use the Windows Backup app to restore those settings on a new device. *New Starting with this update, you can sign in to your Microsoft account in the Windows Backup app. This app saves backups to your account.

Starting with this update, you can sign in to your Microsoft account in the Windows Backup app. This app saves backups to your account. *New! You can now send email to yourself from the Windows share window. You will receive the email at the email address that is in your Microsoft account.

You can now send email to yourself from the Windows share window. You will receive the email at the email address that is in your Microsoft account. *New! This update starts the rollout of a the “Add now” button to Settings > Account . When you select it, you can add a recovery email address if you have not added one for your Microsoft account yet. The button only shows if you sign in to your Microsoft account.

This update starts the rollout of a the “Add now” button to . When you select it, you can add a recovery email address if you have not added one for your Microsoft account yet. The button only shows if you sign in to your Microsoft account. This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It stops responding when you swipe from a screen edge. This issue occurs after you turn off edge swiping.

This update addresses an issue that affects handwriting panels and touch keyboards. They do not appear when you use a pen.

This update addresses an issue that displays a hidden window. Its title bar has no content and no client area. This occurs when you share your screen using certain apps.

This update addresses an issue that distorts parts of the screen. This occurs when you use a Chromium-based browser to play a video.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It takes up to two minutes to start when you pin a folder that is on a network share to Quick Access. This occurs when you upgrade from Windows 11, version 21H2 to Windows 11, version 22H2.

This update addresses an issue that affects Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio headsets. They do not show the option to connect or disconnect.

This update addresses a known issue that affects your account profile picture. When you try to change it, youmight get an error message. The error code is 0x80070520.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Share button on USB controllers. It might not work with Game Bar. Improvements Windows 11, version 23H2 Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2. This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.

No additional issues are documented for this release. Windows 11, version 22H2 This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: New! This update adds PC Manager to devices in China.

This update adds PC Manager to devices in China. *New! You can directly share to specific Microsoft Teams channels and group chats in the Windows share window. To do so, you must sign in using a Microsoft Entra ID.

You can directly share to specific Microsoft Teams channels and group chats in the Windows share window. To do so, you must sign in using a Microsoft Entra ID. This update affects the Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI) AmsiUtil class. It helps to detect the bypass of the AMSI scan. This update also addresses some long-term issues that expose your device to threats.

class. It helps to detect the bypass of the AMSI scan. This update also addresses some long-term issues that expose your device to threats. This update addresses an issue that affects a server after you remove it from a domain. The Get-LocalGroupMember cmdlet returns an exception. This occurs if the local groups contain domain members.

cmdlet returns an exception. This occurs if the local groups contain domain members. This update addresses an issue that affects printers. They do not work as you expect when you use AppContainer or use them in a restricted environment.

This update addresses an issue that affects an IPP-over-USB printer. After you delete it, it still appears as not available in Control Panel.

This update addresses an issue that affects TWAIN drivers. They might stop responding when you use them in a virtual environment.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Host Networking Service (HNS). When the service restarts, load balancer policies are not brought back in the right way.

This update addresses an issue that affects the display of a smart card icon. It does not appear when you sign in. This occurs when there are multiple certificates on the smart card.

This update addresses an issue that affects Enhanced Fast Reconnect. It fails. This occurs when you use it with third-party remote desktop protocol (RDP) providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects an app that supports encrypted email. The app asks you to enter your credentials each time you open an encrypted email. This occurs even after you have entered your PIN at least once.

This update addresses an issue that affects a folder context menu. When you choose the command that removes items, the command adds items instead. This occurs when a third-party service implements a sync feature.

This update addresses an issue that affects the out-of-box experience (OOBE). It fails to complete. This occurs when you turn on the "Prevent the use of security questions for local accounts" policy.

This update addresses an issue that affects Unified Write Filter (UWF) Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) API calls. Calls to shut down or restart the system throw an access denied exception.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5037959) - 22621.3662 and 22631.3662 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

You can check out the full support post for these updates here.