Xbox app on Windows gets improved filters and game discovery features

Microsoft is rolling out more features for its Xbox app on PC. The March update is carrying better discoverability for games, quick access to most recently played games, and other handy elements.

The app's home page is getting a brand-new collection named Trending, and as its name suggests, it will display the most popular games on the app. The 10 games seen here will be based on the user's region, offering quick access to games with the most players.

For those looking for more tailored recommendations, a new repeatable quiz-type feature is also incoming. According to Microsoft, after choosing through a range of options, the app will present games that, hopefully, match the user's tastes.

The sidebar is getting another revamp in this update. Instead of the current implementation of having the entire installed games library being shown here alphabetically, from now on it will only display games that were installed or played recently. The original installed games list can be found in the My Library section.

Better filters for the aforementioned library are also arriving. As seen on the screenshot above, everything from the genre and number of supported players to untouched games can be used as filters for quickly sorting through everything.

The March update's new features are rolling out to Xbox Insiders today, and should be available to regular users of the Xbox app soon as well.