Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta's Quest VR headsets

Meta just held its virtual reality focused Connect keynote today, and while the brand-new $1,500 Meta Quest Pro all-in-one VR headset was the biggest announcement in the presentation, it also had a few other surprises. One of these was the appearance of Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to announce a new partnership with Meta.

After reaching PC, consoles, mobile devices, TVs, and more, Microsoft's cloud game streaming platform is now aiming at a virtual reality entrance. Meta and Microsoft today announced Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest Store, offering the gaming service to the Quest line of headsets.

While details are currently slim, once the service is active, Quest users will be able to play Xbox Cloud Gaming's hundreds of Xbox console games on a projected 2D screen while in VR. This is similar to a theatre experience that's already possible in VR, but this one is specifically for playing streamed games. Users will require an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and an Xbox controller to use this feature.

A launch date was not announced today, with more details slated to come later. "It's early days, but we are excited for what's to come," added Nadella. The two companies are also working on bringing Meta Quest headset support for Windows 365 as well as Microsoft Teams on Horizon Workrooms.