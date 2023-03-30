Windows 11 Dev build 23424 brings latest updates sooner to you, boosts Settings performance

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders. The new build 23424 adds the option to get the latest updates sooner with the help of a toggle. The new build also brings full-screen widgets, improved search performance inside Settings, and much more.

You can find the full changelog below:

What’s new in Build 23424

Evolved Widgets Board

We are beginning to preview a revamp of the widgets board experience with a larger canvas (3-columns if supported by the device) and new zones to provide users quick access to glanceable widgets from their apps and services as well as enable users to take a high-value break with their personalized feed.

Example of updated widgets board with larger canvas and dedicated sections for widgets and feed content.

[We are beginning to roll this out, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Dev Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.]

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Widgets.

Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) on plugged in devices including desktop PCs

Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) is already a feature that users are familiar with. This feature in Windows 11 will dim or brighten areas of a display or monitor based on the content being displayed with the goal of striking a balance between reduced power consumption with visual experience to save battery life. Starting with this build, we are allowing this feature to run on devices such as laptops and 2-in-1’s that are plugged into a charger, as well as on desktop PCs. For most users, this change won’t be noticeable and should reduce energy consumption.

Content Adaptive Brightness Control options in Settings.

This feature can be adjusted via Settings > System > Display under “Brightness & color” and through a drop-down menu with 3 options: Off, Always, and “On Battery Only”. For battery powered devices such as laptops and 2-in-1’s, the default is “On Battery Only”. On desktop PCs, this is off by default. We encourage Insiders across laptops, 2-in1’s, and desktop PCs to try the “Always” option and give us feedback on the visual quality of CABC so we can ensure it is properly tuned.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Display and Graphics > Adaptive Brightness.

Changes and Improvements

[Input]

Made a change to help improve performance when using a high polling mouse while gaming.

[Settings]

Windows Insiders can help us preview a new experience we’re working on. Insiders will begin to see a new toggle under Settings > Windows Update for “getting the latest updates as soon as they are available”. This new toggle is meant to be used in the Beta Channel to allow Insiders to switch more seamlessly to the enablement package. But because the Dev Channel does not use an enablement package, turning this toggle on will not do anything for Insiders in the Dev Channel. However, by turning it on, a “Windows configuration update” will be offered via Windows Update that is designed to help us make sure it this new toggle is connected to our backend services correctly before making it available in the Beta Channel. This update introduces nothing new for Insiders.

New toggle on the Windows Update settings page for getting the latest updates as soon as they are available.

Improved the performance of search within Settings.

The settings page for wheel devices such as the Surface Dial has been updated to better match the Windows 11 design principles.

Updated wheel devices settings page.

Fixes

[General]

Fixed an issue that was causing voice access to take some time to turn on after using the wake-up command.

[File Explorer]

We fixed the following issues for Insiders with recommended files in File Explorer:

We fixed the issue causing an error dialog to pop up when clicking on the “Open File Location” command.

We fixed the issue causing no action to occur when clicking on the ‘Remove from list’ command.

[Input]

[Settings]

[Windowing]

Fixed an issue from the last flight where Microsoft Edge tabs would show when doing ALT + Tab even if Settings > System > Multitasking was set to “Don’t show tabs”.

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue where the search icon could end up overlapping the Task Manager icon in the title bar.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues

[Search on the Taskbar]

There is an issue where some people may not see the search box on the taskbar and/or the settings to adjust the search box experience on the taskbar after updating to Build 23403. We are aware of the issue, and we are working on a fix.

If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back.

[File Explorer]

Insiders who have access keys in File Explorer:

Access keys will appear inconsistently if no button is pressed. Pressing a button will cause them to reappear.

Insiders will have issues with the following commands on recommended files in File Explorer:

Clicking on the Share command will currently bring up the Windows share sheet (non-OneDrive).

[Live captions]