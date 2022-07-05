OnePlus will reportedly make Nord a separate brand

OnePlus introduced the Nord lineup in 2020 to revive its image as a brand that makes "flagship killer phones." The Nord lineup, of course, went on to become much more accessible -- the Nord N100 is available only at $179 in the US. But for some reason, the Shenzhen tech firm seems to be wanting to maintain distance from the Nord brand.

According to industry sources close to The Mobile Indian, OnePlus is looking to make Nord a separate brand that will have its own branding, stores, and team. The revamped Nord brand will reportedly have light blue as its theme color. Sources say the existing OnePlus branding won't be used in the future Nord devices. Instead, phrases like "from OnePlus" or "a OnePlus brand" could be used.

But this isn't just about Nord becoming more independent. Going forward, it will expand its product portfolio to include smart television, fitness bands, smartwatches, Bluetooth neckband, power banks, and other accessories. These new products will be available offline, as the OnePlus-owned brand will have "a very strong offline presence."

However, the most exciting part of this transition is the operating system that will power future Nord devices. As per sources, it will use a new user interface on top of OxygenOS, the purpose of which could be to give it a distinct identity.

Moreover, it's being said that Nord will target price-sensitive customers and the entry-level flagship market. Its most affordable device could cost around Rs. 15,000 (∼$189), while an entry-level flagship could go up to Rs. 35,000 (∼$441). Sources have also revealed that the Nord team will be mainly based in India, and the brand will reportedly manufacture its devices in the country.

OnePlus made no official statement about making Nord a separate brand.

OnePlus making Nord a separate brand is very similar to how POCO and Redmi are owned by Xiaomi, but they all function independently to a certain extent. In the case of OnePlus, the whole thing looks a lot more complicated; Nord will likely work partly under OnePlus's supervision, but OnePlus itself is a sub-brand of Oppo, owned by BBK Electronics.

Source: The Mobile Indian