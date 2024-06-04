Nvidia 555.99 WHQL driver is out with Pax Dei and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree support

Nvidia has released the first driver update of this month under version 555.99. This WHQL-certified driver delivers optimizations and DLSS 3 support for Pax Dei, an upcoming MMO-inspired social sandbox, Still Wakes the Deep, and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Pax Dei and Still Wakes the Deep. Further support for new titles includes the launch of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

In addition, the Nvidia app now features optimal settings for Abiotic Factor, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and XDefiant. With the latest additions, over 1,200 titles support one-click optimal settings in the Nvidia app, allowing you to quickly tune the game for the optimal experience on your hardware.

Fixed bugs in the Nvidia 555.99 driver include the following:

Fixed gaming bugs: [GeForce Experience] Flickering or black screen if Instant Replay is enabled.

[NVIDIA app] FPS overlay showing NA in multiple games. Fixed general bugs: CUDA 12.5 does not work with CUDA enabled Docker images.

[Microsoft New Teams/Outlook] Visual artifacts when MFAA is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel.

LG OLED48C4 TV is not detected as G-SYNC Compatible.

LG 32GS95UE is not detected as G-SYNC Compatible.

There are also eight new G-SYNC Compatible displays from ASUS, Lenovo, LG, and Philips:

ASUS Lenovo LG Philips PG39WCDM VG279QL3A

VG249QL3A R27i-30

R27q-30 27GS850

2024 4K C4 series 24M2N3200

You can download Nvidia 555.99 WHQL on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11-based systems with the following graphic cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

Note that there is a known bug where the GeForce Experience would not detect a new driver until you reboot your computer. This open issue still awaits its fix. Full release notes for driver 555.99 WHQL are available here (PDF).