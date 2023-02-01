Xbox Live is currently down for some users

Microsoft's Xbox support page currently shows that the Xbox Live gaming online service is having some issues. The specific message states, "You may have problems joining multiplayer games, or finding other players." This is being labeled as a "major outage" by the company. So far we don't know why this online matchmaking issue is happening. Microsoft is currently working on the issue, and we will update this post when we have more information. You can also click on the support page above to get the most up-to-date info.

Right now, the online multiplayer portions of Xbox Live seem to be the only features that are not working. Other Xbox online services, such as cloud gaming, remote play, and social networking, are not being affected by an outage at this time.