Here's how and when to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, and what to expect

Samsung is about to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and showcase its latest drop of hardware updates. It will be the first edition of the South Korean giant's bi-annual event, where it refreshes the S series smartphones and shares other updates.

Samsung has already teased the event on social media and it will be taking place on January 22 in San Jose, California. Depending on where you live, the event will start at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 PM GMT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST.

If you're wondering where to stream Galaxy Unpacked 2025 online, it will be available at various places, including Samsung's YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung.com. You can click the "Notify me" button on YouTube to add a reminder about the event.

Samsung is also a part of the AI bandwagon and has teased Galaxy AI features for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. This brings us to what we can expect Samsung to unveil at Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

It's expected that Samsung will introduce four new S series models on January 22. All four models are expected to depart from Samsung's sharp, boxy design it had for last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. Renders of Galaxy S25 Ultra hint towards rounded corners for the upcoming device. Moreover, the ProScaler feature on S25 Ultra enhances the display by improving the colors, brightness, and sharpness when enabled.

Image via IceUniverse

In addition to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy 25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, a new Galaxy 25 Slim may arrive as a thin but powerful variant in the lineup. A previous report suggests Galaxy S25 Slim may be available in 39 countries after its launch. However, it was also reported Samsung might drop the "Slim" branding for Galaxy S25 Special Edition (SE). It was tipped that the availability of the device might slip into the second quarter of 2025.

Galaxy S25 series will ship with the upcoming One UI 7 update out-of-the-box. A platter of new AI features, such as Now Brief (which summarizes daily activities) and Now Bar (which displays live activity on the lock screen), are expected to be unveiled on the stage.

Samsung has been working on its first XR headset (codenamed "Project Moohan"). The company has already unveiled the first look for its Galaxy XR headset and might talk more about it at Unpacked 2025. Galaxy XR, powered by the specialized Android XR platform tailored for smart glasses and headsets, integrates with the Galaxy ecosystem.

The company could also take the wraps off the Galaxy Ring 2, the successor to its new wearable introduced last year. Samsung is expected to introduce two new ring sizes, bringing the total to 11 options you can choose from. Alongside increased battery backup, the updated sensors and improved AI features on Galaxy Ring 2 will provide more accurate health data.

However, rumors of Galaxy Ring 2 should be taken with a grain of salt. Samsung recently expanded the first generation Ring to 15 additional markets (starting February) and added two new larger sizes of 14 and 15, which also go on sale today.