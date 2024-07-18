Xiaomi's answer to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 looks great and packs bigger battery

Just a few hours from now, Chinese OEM Xiaomi will unveil its first flip phone, the Mix Flip. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is all set for its grand debut on July 19, and it is touted to be Xiaomi's answer to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.

Not only the Galaxy Z Flip6 but also the Xiaomi Mix Flip would take on the likes of the Motorola Razr 50 and flip phones from VIVO and OPPO. In an official post on Weibo, Xiaomi revealed a few key details about the upcoming clamshell phone, which has some specs that are even better than the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with vapor chamber cooling for better heat dissipation. It would include UFS 4.0 storage and use LPDDR5X RAM. The cover display on the phone is much bigger than the one on the Galaxy Z Flip6 and measures 4.01 inches. It is also a bit larger than the Motorola Razr+.

The display can peak up to 1,600 nits of brightness and packs an outer earpiece speaker, allowing users to use the phone even when the device is closed. Xiaomi's outer display wraps around the two giant camera rings and also supports apps to be run at their full capacity. The outer display also supports a full-size keyboard as well.

One of the interesting things about the Xiaomi Mix Flip that can put the Galaxy Z Flip6 to shame is that the foldable from Xiaomi packs a massive 4,780mAh battery. The battery is not only bigger than the one found inside the Galaxy Z Flip6 but also the even bigger Galaxy Z Fold6.

The phone may be China-exclusive, and we will get to know more details about the Xiaomi Mix Flip in just a few hours from now.