You can now reveal secret Xbox achievements

Microsoft today released a new update for Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. The latest version of Xbox OS brings two important changes: the ability to reveal secret achievements and improvements for detecting updates.

Updates Improvements

Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles now can detect available updates for your games faster and more reliable. Microsoft says users will see notable improvements in the game collection and upon launching a game.

Secret Achievements

Starting this month, players can reveal secret Xbox achievements. This option will come in handy for those who "do mnot mind spoilers" or want to take a shortcut in getting all the achievements in a particular game.

To reveal a secret achievement, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. Open a secret achievement, then click the "Reveal details" option. Your console can show you the title, description, and Gamerscore. After that, you can hide the details or keep the achievement exposed.

It is worth noting that the option to un-secret Xbox achievements is not exclusive to Xbox consoles. The same feature is available in the Xbox app for iOS, Windows, Android, and Game Bar on Windows PCs.

Microsoft is also working on other useful features for your Xbox console. The company is currently testing a new noise suppression feature in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. Unfortunately, there is no information on when the company plans to ship it to all users.

Will you use the new option for revealing details about secret achievements?