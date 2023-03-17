You can now sign up for testing Microsoft Edge on iPhone and iPad

The Microsoft Edge Insiders program is free and open to everyone. Users can test the browser's early updates in three different channels on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. On iOS, though, things are different. Microsoft uses the official TestFlight app to trial Edge updates for iPhone and iPad, and the number of possible testers is limited.

Until recently, the program was filled to the brim and closed for new sign-ups, but now new users have a chance to participate in testing the Microsoft Edge browser on iOS and iPadOS.

If you have a supported iPhone or iPad and want access to Microsoft Edge updates before they arrive to the general public, download the TestFlight app from the App Store and join the program using this link. Apple's rules mandate no more than 10,000 users per app, so act fast if you want to sign up before Microsoft closes the entry again.

Unlike the desktop version of Edge, the mobile counterpart sits without much love from developers. Although Microsoft occasionally ships new updates, they do not bring any notable changes or big new features. There are rumors about Apple potentially allowing developers to utilize third-party rendering engines for browsers on iOS and iPadOS, so maybe Microsoft will step on it once Apple gives the green light to use Chromium in Edge.