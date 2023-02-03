AMD 12 core Ryzen 7000 mobile bulldozes Apple M2, Intel i9 12th Gen in leaked benchmark

At CES last month, AMD had several major announcements to make, and a lot of it surrounded mobile stuff including new RDNA 3-based graphics. The highlight of the show probably were Zen 4 mobile processors comprising the new Ryzen 7045HX and Ryzen 7040 series. The major difference between the two lineups is in the TDP and cores/thread count. While the latter is limited to eight core and 16-thread options, the former goes all the way up to 16 cores and 32 threads, thanks to its higher 55W+ power envelope.

And like on desktops, there will also be a 12-core SKU in the 7045HX series. Dubbed "Ryzen 9 7845HX", the PassMark score of the chip has leaked today and the processor has put up very, very impressive figures, though it was sort of expected too, given the high core count.

As you can see in the image below, the 7845HX managed to put up 46,791 points in the benchmark which is nearly twice as fast as Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max. Meanwhile, compared to the best Intel offering currently available, the Core i9-12900HX - which is a 16-core (8P + 8E), 24-thread part -, the AMD processor is 31% faster.

While we don't have the numbers for the 16 core 7945HX here, it will certainly be a bit faster overall than the 7845HX or around similar levels, as the performance could depend on the TDP constraint configured in a particular laptop.

Meanwhile, Intel also revealed its own cards in the form of the upcoming Raptor Lake mobile CPUs, the fastest one being the 55W Core i9-13950HX with 24 cores (8P + 16E) and 32 threads. According to the company, the 13950HX is up to 79% faster than the 12900HX in certain use cases like Blender, which is mighty impressive, and it also implies that even the fastest AMD 16 core part could have a hard time keeping up in such multi-threaded tasks.

