You could win $1 million in the Microsoft Rewards Ultimate Sweepstakes

The Microsoft Rewards program has been offering people ways to earn points they could exchange for electronic gift cards, charity donations, and entries for giveaways for some time now. Today, the company announced its biggest Microsoft Rewards sweepstakes in history, with one person set to receive $1 million as the grand prize winner.

In a post on the official Bing blog, Microsoft says the sweepstakes is available to enter for people in the US, the UK, Canada, France, and Germany. In addition to one winner getting the big $1 million grand prize, Microsoft will also give out $10,000 to two winners in each of the participating countries.

If you are not a Microsoft Reward member and live in those countries, you can become one by signing up for a free Microsoft Account and then go to this page to sign up for Microsoft Rewards. Current Microsoft Rewards members can go to the same page to get a free entry into the sweepstakes.

Microsoft is also letting Rewards members get extra entries into the $1 million sweepstakes by sharing the sweepstakes link with friends. They can also get even more entries into the giveaway by completing online tasks. The first such activity is completing the Explore on Bing online punch card, which results in 10 additional entries. More ways to earn extra entries will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Even more entries can be earned if people purchase $25 or more in the Microsoft Store. Also, each time a Microsoft Rewards member earns 50 or more entries into the sweepstakes, Microsoft will donate $5 towards UNICEF and the World Wildlife Fund.

Finally, you can enter the giveaway the truly old-fashioned way by mailing a 3 x 5 inch card with your name, mailing address, phone number with area code, date of birth, and email address to Microsoft. Details of where to mail it are found on the sweepstakes' official rules, which are found at the bottom of its website. The deadline to earn online entries or to mail them is December 31, 2024.