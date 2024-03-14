When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

You could win this cool looking Xbox Series X Final Fantasy XIV Online console and stand

Microsoft is known for running online contests that give people a chance to win some custom Xbox consoles. Today, the company launched its latest giveaway, and it may be one of the coolest custom Xbox consoles we have ever seen.

To celebrate the official launch of the Xbox version of Square Enix's MMO Final Fantasy XIV Online on March 21, Microsoft and Square Enix are teaming up to give one person an Xbox Series X console and controller with artwork based on the game. The console is also placed inside a custom case.

The bad news? According to the giveaway's official rules, this console is non-functional and can only be used as a decoration. The good news is that the winner also gets a functioning Xbox Series X console and controller in addition to the decorative version.

Not only that, but the winner also gets a copy of the Xbox Series X}S version of Final Fantasy XIV” Online Complete Collector’s Edition, which includes all of the game's expansion packs plus a number of in-game items from each expansion. That version of the game normally costs $140. Finally, the winner will get a 12-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You have to be a resident of the US or Canada and be 18 years of age or older to be eligible to win. You can enter by following the official Xbox and Final Fantasy XIV X (formerly Twitter) accounts an then RT this message with #XboxFFXIVSweepstakes. You have until March 28 to enter the giveaway, and one winner will be picked on April 2.

