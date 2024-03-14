Google 1/O 2024 is confirmed for May 14 but will be mostly an online event

Today is March 14, also known by some people as Pi Day. Google has decided to use today to officially reveal the date for the 2024 edition of its Google I/O developers conference. As it turns out, Google I/O 2024 will happen exactly two months from today, on May 14.

The conference's official website is pretty bare-bones at the moment. The About section does reveal that Google I/O 2024 will mostly be an online-only event. While there will be a "small live audience", most of the people will have to live stream the keynote address as well as the the other sessions and panels. The official Google for Developers blog says the event will include "over 100 sessions, workshops, codelabs, and demos" Those events and sessions will be available to view after Google I/O 2024 on demand.

As for what will be revealed or talked about during Google I/O, that's still something of a mystery. The Google Developers' blog post mentions the "Gemini era" so you can definitely expect to get more info and announcements on Google's plans for its Gemini generative AI projects. We will also certainly get some Android 15 updates at the conference.

We could also get some new hardware reveals. There are rumors the company is working on a Google Pixel 8a smartphone, and that could be officially announced at Google I/O 2024. There are also rumors of a refresh of its Chromecast with Google TV dongle, and that could be revealed during the conference as well. Of course, we could also see some surprise concept devices or services as well.

Google's nearly virtual developer conference is a bit of a contrast to Microsoft Build 2024. That company will be live-streaming the keynote addresses and some of its sessions, but it will also be holding a three-day live Build event in Seattle on May 21-23.