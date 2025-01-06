Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to LG Smart TVs

Microsoft's plan to make everything an Xbox-playing device is continuing to slowly expand. One of its forays in this strategy has been in the smart TV space, and the company's latest target for partnership is LG. Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming platform will be accessible directly from LG Smart TVs starting later this year.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to use the built-in Xbox app on compatible TV's to jump into games via the cloud, with everything from the latest Call of Duty titles to the dozens of indies being accessible.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company in a statement. “The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs.”

Microsoft recently began letting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members stream some of their owned games as well, and this functionality will also be available on TVs. Find the currently supported list of streamable, owned games over here.

“Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs,” adds Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Xbox. "We're fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox'ers find their favorite games and play with friends across screens.”

Microsoft and LG will have more to share about the cloud gaming TV partnership later this year. Other than LG, Microsoft has also been offering its Xbox app with cloud support on Samsung smart TVs since 2022.