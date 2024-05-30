YouTube Music is discontinuing free background playback in Canada

YouTube Music has started emailing users in Canada to inform them that the app's free background playback feature will be discontinued, starting July 8. The feature allows users to continue listening to YouTube Music while using other apps on their phone or after turning off the screen.

According to a screenshot of the notification shared on Reddit (via 9to5Google), YouTube Music will still allow users to enjoy music on demand (instead of shuffle only), watch music videos, use the Samples tab, and listen to made-for-you playlists free of charge.

Those who want to continue background listening after the end date will have to subscribe to YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium, similar to how the "experience works in most countries." YouTube's paid subscription will also enable access to music integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The background listening feature was introduced in 2021 for YouTube Music users in Canada but never expanded to other countries. "Within this, you can engage with the YouTube Music app through an exciting ad-supported, radio-like experience featuring the artists, songs, and albums you love, plus personalized mixes on shuffle without the hassle of having to keep the YouTube Music app open on your device," YouTube said at the time.

Back then, YouTube Music didn't confirm whether or not the free perk would make it to other countries and asked users to "stay tuned for additional information and expansion plans." With that said, the latest update puts Canadian listeners in line with other regions where YouTube Music offers background playback for a monthly fee.

YouTube's paid subscriptions have a combined total of 100 million subscribers in over 100 countries across the globe. The music streaming service recently added integration for Google Gemini, allowing the generative AI chatbot to play songs after taking prompts from the users.

